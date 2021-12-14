Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VTSCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

OTC:VTSCY opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. Vitesco Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

