Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

NFJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 237,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, Director James S. Macleod bought 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

