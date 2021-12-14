Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,800 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.15 million, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

