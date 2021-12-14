Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $691,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in EPR Properties by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

