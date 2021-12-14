Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 35,600 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of REV Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE REVG opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

