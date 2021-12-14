Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.