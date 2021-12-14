Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,900 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 204.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

