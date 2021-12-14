Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,457,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NVRO opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

