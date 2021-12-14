Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

VIRC stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.35. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

