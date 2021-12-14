Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.71

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 83235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market cap of C$690.84 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.