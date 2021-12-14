Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of GNHAY opened at $31.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.