Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of GNHAY opened at $31.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

