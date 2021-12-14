Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $42.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

