Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,371 shares.The stock last traded at $117.11 and had previously closed at $119.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $2,332,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,332 shares of company stock worth $22,699,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

