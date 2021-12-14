Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.53

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

