ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price dropped by Macquarie from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

