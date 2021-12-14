Vetri 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Vetri has a market cap of $1.74 million and $118.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00200396 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

