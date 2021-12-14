Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $69,069,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $2,320,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

