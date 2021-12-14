Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $255.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.