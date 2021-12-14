Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $255.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
