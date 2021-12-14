Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.85 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,685.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

