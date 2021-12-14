Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.