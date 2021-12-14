Velo One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $47.48 million and $1.08 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.08047195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.64 or 1.00081175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00076552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

