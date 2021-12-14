Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,375 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,140,000 after purchasing an additional 213,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 153,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

