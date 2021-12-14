Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 989 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $621.66 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.00 and a 1-year high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.97.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.