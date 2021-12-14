Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $32.59 Million Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 436,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,593,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.61% of South State as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of South State by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of South State by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South State by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

