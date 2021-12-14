Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195,332 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,759,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,472,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 334,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

