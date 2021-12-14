Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.