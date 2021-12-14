Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,465 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

