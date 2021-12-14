Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Everi were worth $35,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,351. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

