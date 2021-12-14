Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stake Decreased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,916. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $82.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

