Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

