Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

