Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

