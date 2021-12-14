Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 515,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,546,189 shares.The stock last traded at $65.91 and had previously closed at $66.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

