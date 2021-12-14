Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Decreased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 185,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,189. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

