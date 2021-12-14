Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.