VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Lowered by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.42. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $210.80 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

