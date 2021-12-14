VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,351,852 shares.The stock last traded at $27.03 and had previously closed at $26.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

