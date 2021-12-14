VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,203. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $163.63 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.32.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

