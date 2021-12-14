Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.60). 69,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 62,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market cap of £48.53 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.43.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($212,765.96). Also, insider Frank Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,844.72).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

