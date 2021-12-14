Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 17.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.