USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Cap of $16.99 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00009573 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and $256.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011082 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

