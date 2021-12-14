Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 1,756,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,660. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

