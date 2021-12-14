Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $132.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 38,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.92 and a beta of 1.91.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

