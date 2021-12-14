United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

UPS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.