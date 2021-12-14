United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 810 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

