United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 345,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

