United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 18.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

AEP opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

