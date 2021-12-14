United Capital Management of KS Inc. Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $534.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.70 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.