United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 14,740 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

