United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

